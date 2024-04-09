RLC RESIDENCES has unveiled the first tower of its four-tower Mira condominium complex in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Nordic-inspired Mira, designed for young families, has 27 floors of low zones and five floors of high zones, with 17 and 13 units per floor respectively.

It is situated near Gateway Mall, Technological Institute of the Philippines, and World Citi Medical Center.

“We’re launching our first tower today, and the second one is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2030,” RLC Residences Business Development and Design Head Stephanie Anne C. Go said during the launch event on Friday last week.

Mira is located near transportation hubs such as Light Rail Transit Line 2 and Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

The outdoor amenities include a multipurpose court, pet park, pools, glamping nooks, and garden gazebo.

Indoor facilities feature a residential lounge, business center function room, dance studio, and private theater.

Mira offers a range of unit options including studios, one-bedroom units with balcony, and two-bedroom units with or without balcony, all sized between 26.5-78 square meters (sq.m.).

RLC Residences Chief Marketing Officer John Richard B. Sotelo said that Mira’s studio units, measuring 26.50 sq.m., are larger than the industry standard, which typically ranges from 20 sq.m. to 24 sq.m.

“Our one bedroom for this price point and price range is slightly bigger as well because we are anticipating and trying to appeal to the starter families,” Mr. Sotelo said.

Another feature of Mira catered to families is the convertible or flexible unit.

“It’s all about your ever-changing situation in the family. Kids moving out, growing families, having more kids,” Ms. Go said.

She said units can be combined and split.

“If they decided to converge it as early as now, as by June 2024, we’ll do the converting for you,” she added.

Mr. Sotelo said that this is the initial project to feature convertible units and is expected to be replicated in the next three towers and other future projects.

“But again, it depends on whether the target market we’re trying to reach is interested in that. If it’s a premium or luxury market, they might have different preferences regarding combination,” he said.

Ms. Go said the studio units will start at P5.7 million, while the one-bedroom units and compact two-bedroom units will start at P8.7 million and P10.7 million respectively. The largest unit will be sold at P15.7 million. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante