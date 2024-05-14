ALVEO LAND CORP. said it is prioritizing extensive parks, open spaces, and spine roads in its latest projects: Sereneo Nuvali and Caleia Vermosa in Southern Luzon.

Launched in March, the 41-hectare Sereneo is the sixth project in the Nuvali eco-estate in Laguna, while Caleia is the second development at Vermosa, located in Imus, Cavite.

“When we looked at what matters, the parks, the pools, the buildings, the clubhouses, we wanted to showcase what is to come. So dedicating greens and open spaces just outside the entrance is already to signal what it’s like,” Alveo President Joseph Carmichael Z. Jugo told reporters last week.

Sereneo has 415 lots with an average size of 275 square meters (sq.m.).

In line with the theme of extensive greenery, about five hectares are dedicated to parks and open spaces, and all lots are within a 200-meter radius.

According to Alveo Land General Manager South Operations Paulo R. Ong, the design includes a five-pavilion multi-structured clubhouse.

Situated on a hilltop, the 770 sq.m. pool complex is said to be the largest pool amenity among all Nuvali neighborhoods.

“Upon entering the development, future residents will be greeted with the Sereneo main spine greenway. What we want to do is from the entrance you’ll be greeted by a linear park leading towards our central amenity core,” Mr. Ong said.

The terminals of the green spine will be 3-hectare Sereneo Central Park.

Meanwhile, the 28-hectare Caleia subdivision inside the Vermosa 725-hectare estate offers 540 lots with an average size of 250 sq.m.

Similarly, it took into consideration the need for expansive greens. This development features 3.3 hectares of interconnected parks and amenities and a 1,700-park entrance, Mr. Ong said.

It also features a multi-structure clubhouse with a 550 sq.m. pool complex.

Caleia is the first residential brand to develop in the north portion of Vermosa, Mr. Ong said.

Among the highlights of this project is the Caleia Park System, a 20-meter-wide and 320-meter green spine that spans the village.

This links the main entrance, main roads, central park amenities, and picnic grove.

“When you enter the development, you’ll drive down the very elegant and quite formal Spine Road where these roads grow trees,” Mr. Jugo said, adding it leads to the 2.5-hectare Central Park.

Among the amenities is the Calaeia Ze Courtyard, featuring a multi-pavilion clubhouse, while the Caleia Picnic Grove has complete barbecue pits and garden tables available.

On lot prices, Sereneo is priced at about P52,000 per sq.m., with a total package price of P15 million.

Meanwhile, Caleia is priced slightly higher at P56,000 per sq.m., with a package price also at P15 million.

Reservation sales from January to March soared by 41% to P12.7 billion, according to Mr. Jugo. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante