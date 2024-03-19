CONSUNJI-LED DMCI Homes said it expects its new project, The Valeron Tower, with Japan’s Marubeni Corp. to be ready for occupancy by 2029.

The 55-storey The Valeron Tower, located along the C-5 Ortigas corridor in Pasig, is set to be completed in five years after soil improvement work started a month and a half ago, DMCI Homes President Alfredo R. Austria said at the project’s inauguration on Sunday.

“The total number of units is around 1,900, so we expect total revenues to be P22 billion from this project. The development is probably around P15 billion,” he said.

“Because of the location and the features of the project, it will naturally cater to a more upscale segment,” he added.

The Valeron Tower aims to target upper middle-income families and offer “sophisticated living along one of the metro’s newest growth corridors.”

Its features include a roof deck swimming pool and sky patio, a basketball court, and sky promenade.

It is located 10 minutes away from Bridgetowne commercial complex, Arcovia City, Parklinks, and Eastwood City, while SM Center Pasig and Tiendesitas are only a few meters away.

According to Mr. Austria, the mixed-use condominium mostly consists of two bedrooms and costs around P10.8 million to P17 million.

The Valeron Tower is 60% owned by DMCI and 40% by Marubeni. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante