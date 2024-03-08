PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY company PropertyGuru has introduced a new category, the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) developer, in its 12th edition of property awards in the Philippines, aimed at recognizing developers’ commitment to sustainability.

“A lot of developers are coming forward, sustainability is a priority,” PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events’ General Manager Jules Kay said during a media launch.

“We’ve worked with a couple of ESG partners…, and they want to set new criteria and to split ESG into more measurable chunks,” he added.

The ESG developer category offers four awards: sustainable design, sustainable construction, energy efficiency, and social impact.

The other categories include developer awards, publisher’s choice award, best of the best awards, and design awards.

TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cyndy Tan Jarabata said that the awarding body encompasses developers from Visayas and Mindanao.

The 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards is now open for entries from eligible developers and projects, as well as nominations from the public.

The submission of entries will close on June 14. Site inspections will be scheduled from July 1 to Aug. 9, while final judging will take place on Aug. 12.

The gala dinner will be held on Sept. 6, 2024, at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, and will also be livestreamed on their official social media accounts.

The panel of judges is chaired by Ms. Jarabata, Vice-Chairman Jaime A. Cura of RGV Group of Companies, and President & CEO Carlo Cordaro of Atelier A. ESCA, Inc. CEO Jean Jacquelyn De Castro and Vitamin B, Inc. Founder & CEO Michelle Barretto also join as judges.

Main award winners may qualify to compete for regional honors at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in December 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Robinsons Land Corp. won the best developer award in the previous PropertyGuru Philippines Awards. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante