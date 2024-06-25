MATI CITY — Adelina Hotel and Suites, the first premier hotel in Mati City and the entire province of Davao Oriental, is strategically positioned to enhance the city’s status as a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination, a hotel official said.

Owned by the Apores Group, the hotel features 94 guestrooms, a ballroom, an outdoor garden, two meeting rooms, and a rooftop party bar adjacent to the poolside.

“The hotel has addressed the need of the city to showcase a more decent accommodation that can house national and international guests. The hotel also compliments the city’s famous cultural heritage and beautiful scenery, both land and sea,” said Girlie Alagano, marketing and sales manager of Adelina Hotel and Suites, told BusinessWorld.

Adelina Hotel and Suites is expected to support Mati City, a renowned beach destination, in attracting the MICE market, she noted.

The city has also become a prime destination for surfers and skimboarders.

Additionally, Mati City is celebrated among environmentalists, ecologists, and nature lovers for being home to renowned protected areas such as the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary and Pujada Bay.

“Adelina Hotel and Suites is built to be a home-away-from-home for these travelers. It is also a perfect place for local government units and agencies’ stay-in seminars, live-out meetings, corporate and non-government agencies gatherings, and team-building activities, including consortiums, those who wish to conduct their activities outside Davao City. And of course, families and ‘barkadas’ who want comfortable accommodation when in Mati City,” Ms. Alagano said.

The hotel targets visitors not only from Davao Oriental and other provinces within the Davao Region but also from international markets.

Adelina Hotel and Suites, established on Aug. 8, 2023, was founded with the owners’ aim to contribute to the development of Mati City, Ms. Alagano said.

“It has been our family’s fondest dream to build something for our beloved Mati. Thus, when Mati became a city, we believed that the time was ripe to give back to her the love and kindness she has shown to us,” said Francisco “King” Mijares III, chief executive officer and president of Apores Group.

Mr. Mijares said that when they decided to build the hotel, the country was then reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, and work had to be put on hold.

“Nevertheless, there was a fire that continued to burn within us, a fire that could not be extinguished. Even during those difficult times, we felt the heartbeat of Mati City. We heard the whisper of the wind telling us that the time had come for Mati City to have a luxury of its own,” he said. — Maya M. Padillo