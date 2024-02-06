DMCI Homes and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corp. have unveiled a new residential condominium development in Pasig City.

The Valeron Tower will soon rise along C-5 corner P.E. Antonio Street in Pasig City.

“Elegantly designed with exquisite living spaces spread across an expansive floor area, The Valeron Tower aims to offer residents sophisticated living along one of the metro’s newest growth corridors,” the Consunji-led developer said in a statement.

The condominium offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 32.5 square meters (sq.m.) to 91 sq.m.

“The Valeron Tower is competitively priced, starting from P7.62 million, delivering value for money for future unit owners,” DMCI Homes said.

The resort-inspired condominium offers several amenities such as a lawn, two pools, an entertainment room, and a basketball court — all located on the seventh floor. A third pool is located on the roof-deck, alongside a Sky Lounge.

The ground floor will feature al-fresco commercial establishments and a convenience store.

The Valeron Tower is located less than 10 minutes from Bridgetowne commercial complex, Arcovia City, Parklinks, and Eastwood City. It is also a few minutes from the planned Rosario Station of the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 and the Ortigas Station of the Metro Manila Subway.

The Valeron Tower is a joint venture between DMCI Homes and Marubeni.