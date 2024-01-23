MYTOWN PROPERTIES continue to offer affordable co-living spaces for young professionals who prefer staying near key central business districts (CBDs), transportation hubs and commercial centers.

“MyTown’s target demographic typically includes young professionals, expats, students, and individuals seeking convenient, community-focused living arrangements in Metro Manila. Our offerings cater to individuals who value a hassle-free living experience with the added benefits of a supportive and engaging community,” Jogee Arellano, chief executive officer of MyTown Co-living, said in a press release.

MyTown properties are developed by Philippines Urban Living Solutions, a part of the SM Group. It has 14 strategically located properties in Metro Manila, including in Bonifacio Global City and Makati CBD.

“Our strategic locations in key areas of Metro Manila underscore our commitment to ensuring hassle-free daily commutes and easy access to essential services,” Mr. Arellano said.

MyTown properties offer more affordable cost of living versus staying at a dorm, and more amenities such as roof decks, a basketball half-court, a boxing gym, and fitness gyms to KTV rooms, a music room, indoor cinemas, lounges, and worklabs.

“What truly sets us apart is our steadfast commitment to fostering a robust sense of community through social gatherings, networking avenues, and communal zones. Through regular events such as movie nights, game nights, wellness sessions, workshops, and more, we create opportunities for our residents to bond, connect, and enjoy together,” Mr. Arellano said.