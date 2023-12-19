RLC Residences recently broke ground for the fourth tower of AmiSa Private Residences in Mactan City, Cebu.

“We are very excited to start bringing to life the fourth tower of AmiSa Private Residences. This development has a very special place to our hearts given its unique features and resort-like offerings. We believe our clients are also excited to call this haven their own where they can enjoy a relaxing life in Cebu,” RLC Residences Vice-President for Project Management Emmanuel Arce said in a statement.

Located at Punta Engano, AmiSa Private Residences is a leisure residential development. Units have balconies where residents can enjoy unobstructed views of the beach.

The first three towers of AmiSa Private Residences have been completed.