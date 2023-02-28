AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) and the #MakeItSaferMakati movement have agreed to retain the protected bike lanes along Ayala Avenue in the central business district.

In a joint statement, the Makati Business Club, ALI and #MakeItSaferMakati movement said they also agreed to jointly study and implement various street design solutions to promote the safety of all road users.

“All parties agreed that it is to everyone’s benefit that Ayala Avenue remain a safe, convenient and inclusive transport corridor for all road users — including pedestrians, commuters, cyclists, and motorists,” they said.

Ayala Avenue will continue to have a “physically protected and enforced bike lane — with bollards to separate cyclists from other vehicles, road studs for better visibility, and with enforcement through the Makati Parking Authority — supported by an intensified information campaign.”

A technical working group will be formed to ensure continuous improvement of transport schemes along Ayala Avenue, including further studies on the bike lane widths.

Bicycle use increased in Metro Manila during the coronavirus pandemic, as public transportation was limited due to the strict lockdowns. Aside from Ayala Avenue, bike lanes have been established along major roads such as EDSA, Macapagal Boulevard and C5.

The Transportation department in 2021 said it completed nearly 500 kilometers of bike lanes in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao under the Bayanihan Bike Lane Networks Project.