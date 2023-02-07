DAVAO CITY — Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) is accelerating its projects in the Davao Region and the rest of Mindanao this year.

“Basically, we have ongoing projects in Samal, several in Panabo City, and Davao City. A lot of these projects are slightly delayed due to the pandemic but now we are very confident, we are moving forward, and we are launching them simultaneously while completing the other projects. Medyo busy ang new year natin,” said DLI President Ricardo F. Lagdameo said in an interview.

Mr. Lagdameo said DLI is looking to launch a new subdivision project in Catalunan Grande, Davao City by the second or third quarter of this year.

“We’ve been planning this for a year now. We are positioning this (project) to be a bit more upscale with bigger and fewer lots,” he said.

DLI is currently developing Bridgeport, which features low-density condominium buildings, premium open lots, a condotel, commercial and dining areas, and an exclusive marina.

Completion of Ameria, a premier subdivision within Agriya — an agri-tourism site in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, is also underway.

Mr. Lagdameo said DLI is also expanding its partnership with IWG, the leading flexible workspace provider with brands such as Regus and Spaces. There are two Regus business centers in Davao City, and DLI plans to begin operating one in Cagayan de Oro in June.

“We are eyeing to open Regus centers across Mindanao not just in Cagayan de Oro. We will have General Santos eventually and other cities as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lagdameo said that DLI is looking to achieve 100% occupancy for the 16-storey Damosa Diamond Tower by first quarter. Locators include three brand new BPO companies, Anflo Management and Investment Corp., and DLI. — Maya M. Padillo