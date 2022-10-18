ABOITIZLAND is looking to generate P1.82 billion in sales revenues from a new residential development in Lipa, Batangas.

The real estate unit of the Aboitiz group is developing Meadow Village, the third and most premium enclave of The Villages at Lipa.

David Rafael, AboitizLand president and chief executive officer, said in a statement that the 12-hectare premium residential lot development will generate P1.82 billion in sales revenues from 171 units.

“The launch of Meadow Village could not come at a better time for discerning investors. The Calabarzon region continues to advance in investment prominence with the presence of LIMA Estate in Lipa. And the first central business district in Batangas will soon rise in the Aboitiz-owned smart and future-ready mixed-use economic center,” Mr. Rafael said.

The Meadow Village offers lots sized between 250 up to 1,500 square meters (sq.m.). Future residents can choose “Sunrise” lots that face the east, corner lots with an average size of 417 sq.m., and “Greenbelt” lots that offer landscape views. Also offered are regular lots sized around 302 sq.m. and “Central Park” lots.

AboitizLand said the Villages at Lipa has already seen significant value appreciation for earlier projects, Sierra and Brook Villages, since these were launched in 2019.