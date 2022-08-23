ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) recently completed the top floor of the GBF Center 1, located within its Bridgetowne Destination Estate.

In a statement, RLC said the Grade A, green office building is designed to address the evolving workplace needs in the post-pandemic era.

The 30-storey GBF Center 1 is at the entrance of Bridgetowne, serving as the gateway to the mixed-use destination estate.

“The GBF towers are envisioned to be a landmark structure along the C5 IT corridor. The building design, technology and green building features are meant to stand out,” RLC Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Offices Jericho Go said.

“Bridgetowne has been carefully master planned to offer the best in class for your live-work-play and inspire experience. In our well designed workspaces we can truly say that work can be fun,” he added.

GBF Center 1, which is registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, offers flexible office spaces with large floor plates of about 2,500 square meters.

“GBF Center 1 is calibrated to adapt to the demands of the modern workforce, which will reinforce RLC’s commitment to increasingly go contactless. Some of the modern features within the building include hands free toilet fixtures and QR-activated turnstiles and elevators,” it added.

In line with RLC’s sustainability goals, GBF Center 1 is designed to minimize its environmental impact. It is equipped with a rainwater collection facility and LED lights, as well as bicycle racks and electric charging stations for electric vehicles.

GBF Center is hoping to secure the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification.

Upon the completion of GBF Centers 1 and 2, RLC is planning to add more office buildings to its current portfolio to accommodate the needs of tenants in the next five to ten years.