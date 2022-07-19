CHAN TOEI Properties, Inc. (CTP) recently started work on its first subdivision project in Cabuyao City, Laguna.

The partnership between Prime Eastern Spring Holdings, Inc. (PESH) and Toei Housing Corporation of Japan held a groundbreaking ceremony for Hana Garden Villas on May 24.

The project is located at Nuvali Boulevard corner Canlubang Golf Road in Cabuyao City.

“We are proud and happy to have entered into a partnership with a prestigious and highly successful Japanese company, none other than TOEI. Toei Housing Corporation and its mother company, IIDA Group Holdings Co., Ltd., are leaders in Japan for ready-built homes,” CTP Chairman Jose Mari Chan said in a statement.

CTP is primarily owned by the Chan family-led PESH with investments from Toei Housing.

“Toei came to the Philippines and decided to establish Chan Toei Properties because we saw that the Chan family shares the same vision. We will do our best to provide ‘houses that make people happy’ and a ‘lively lifestyle’ to many Filipino families,” CTP Director Takamasa Sashida said.

Hana Garden Villas will feature well-designed homes infused with Japanese technology and engineering principles. Buyers can choose from homes with three and four bedrooms.

The soon-to-be-built exclusive community will feature connecting parks, activity areas, a playground, an infinity pool, a designer clubhouse and underground utilities.

“It is indeed the combined vision of the Chan family and Toei to marry Japanese construction and engineering principles with work by some of our best and most experienced local designers, to create communities that showcase the best of both worlds,” Mr. Chan said.

CTP tapped Joel Luna Planning and Design (JLPD) for master planning, Leandro V. Locsin Partners (LVLP) for home concept designs, Jorge Yulo Architects and Associates (JYAA) for amenities design, CLARQ Design Studio for landscaping, and Rannie Ison of R.S. Ison and Associates (RSIA) for site engineering. Mikael Yap of FOYA Architects is the architect on record for the homes.