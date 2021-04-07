Overstaying cargo disposals generate over P138M in Q1

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it generated P138.7 million from the disposal of 586 overstaying containers in the three months to March, part of an overall effort to decongest the ports.

In a statement Wednesday, the BoC said it sold 354 containers at auction while condemning 232 others.

“Significantly, these disposition activities are aimed at efficiently facilitating trade by eliminating port and yard congestion, thereby ensuring smooth flow of business within the agency,” the BoC said.

The agency issued Circular Memorandum Order No. 10-2020 in April 2020, declaring that cargo in ports and yards found to have overstayed more than 30 days from the date of discharge will be classified as abandoned.

Disposals helped make way for incoming shipments of critical goods, including food, medical items and personal protective equipment.

The BoC is authorized by law to donate, declare for official use, or sell at auction seized or abandoned items. Food, clothes, medicine and other goods that are suitable for shelter can also be donated to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Last year, the agency raised P1.077 billion by disposing of 3,514 overstaying containers. — Beatrice M. Laforga