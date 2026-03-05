CERTAIN BARS cater to a niche market that is seduced by the songs (and dances) of the ’60s and ’70s. The parking spaces around or under such establishments can be occupied by electric vehicles and upscale van models (with or without complimentary umbrellas).

Musical theater too has discovered nostalgia as a product. Musicals with jukebox numbers from certain artists can be launched like, Saturday Night Fever, The Musical. Bell-bottom pants (now surprisingly back in vogue) are featured, as well as dancing that requires space for hand movements and synchronized body twists with sinuous grace and snappy hip swaying. Does the senior citizen in his seat also gyrate to the music?

Does nostalgia appeal only to the elderly, trying to capture lost youth without tearing the meniscus? Or can the disco beat with its twirling metal ball of reflected light on the ceiling attract a new audience? Are there odd pairs out there swaying to rock music? (Sometimes these are caught on video at a live convert…and posted all over.)

“Nostalgia” stands for a sentimental attachment to the past with its selectively happy associations, involving youth and the nimbleness of toes. (Is that a pirouette, Sir?)

The root for “nostalgia” combines two Greek words for “homecoming” and “pain.” Thus, nostalgia is associated with homesickness. In the Homeric sense, nostalgia involves war stories of survivors who came home. Most of the time, as in the case of Ulysses, they are no longer recognized, except perhaps by the master’s dog.

This particular “N” word has been applied to a form of pining for the good old days, whatever those are for each generation. This mood afflicts alumni who feel that their time in school was the golden age when everything was graded and not always passed. There were no online searches and footnotes to aid research as one had to read printed books in the library, with no recourse to AI.

The nostalgia market encompasses certain products — hair enhancement, stem cell treatments, cosmetic alterations, and Tai Chi exercises. While the traditional market for products now advertised online aim to target the younger set, nostalgic events aim for the niche associated with a particular era’s music, personalities, and social networks.

Nostalgia performers, except in musical theater, require lower overhead costs. The fees of the stars are reasonable and do not cause nosebleeds, and the sets are rudimentary — no special effects and few wardrobe changes, except to replace sweaty shirts. Performers usually belong to the same era as the target audience — he can still belt out “Hold on, I’m coming.”

With even modestly priced tickets and a small venue, the show’s break-even point is easily surpassed. Local bands whose peak of fame harked back in the ’80s may still be doing tours, even abroad for the Filipino community there.

Are there younger bands that feature the music of the past to appeal to the nostalgic crowd? The old soloists of the formerly famous bands may now feature younger background singers and musicians to accompany them. This combination ensures that when the high notes are stretched, the music and other voices swell to cover up both the wild applause and crackles in the sound system.

Is it possible to bring back the past with its fond memories, even temporarily? Nostalgia exists in the mind and is best viewed as hindsight. As any attendee of school reunions will attest, the crush that used to drive one crazy with desire in his youth is now more likely to evoke wonder — Did I really think I had a chance to invite her to the prom? The other party too may speculate — What’s his name again? My memory is so bad.

Nostalgia often disappoints. The idealized youth of 50 years ago cannot measure up to his now weathered state. The options still open in the present can be characterized by a missed call on the mobile phone coming from an already dead classmate — Why is he calling me? (Should I pick up?)

Still, nostalgia’s appeal may extend to politics where dynasties still rule. What can be a more compelling narrative than a daughter avenging the illegal detention of an iconic father and taking up his lost crusade, armed with better ratings?

Nostalgic marketing has its challenges. Let’s just go back to music. (Are you ready to rock?)

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda.

ar.samson@yahoo.com