In the cyberage of materialism, speed, and convenience, the concept of spirituality is dismissed as irrelevant, obsolete, and archaic.

The Dalai Lama once described the essence of spirituality in one word — Kindness.

We now live in the future, the brave new world that Aldous Huxley wrote about decades ago. Scientists are preoccupied with genetic engineering, fine tuning the process of cloning, improving humanity, stem cell, gene therapy, and the manipulation of chromosomes and DNA.

Most people are obsessed with power, progress, success, wealth, and fame (or notoriety). Material and commercial concerns such as globalization, being “number one,” and winning wars take precedence over what has always been the essential — the intrinsic, ethereal, natural, and spiritual.

It is material might, prowess, and brute strength versus wisdom, grace and goodness.

In childhood and adolescence, in the era of gentility, we learned our prayers and important religious rites of passage. There were so many lessons learned at home and in school. It seemed so structured and strict at that time. But there were reasons (that we could not grasp back then) for the discipline and rigid rules. We could not question our parents and superiors. We had to obey.

The foundation was set for a young adult to face the world and tackle its myriad challenges — physical, mental, and emotional.

With the passing years, the rigidity of that foundation wavers or erodes. Young adults begin to develop their individual ideas. The early impressions and idealism are altered in the context of the real world. It is one filled with pressure, anger, greed, self-gratification, and angst.

Matters of tradition, principles, faith, doctrine, and rituals recede to the background. Focus shifts to a more pragmatic sensibility.

Many people flow with the tide and choose the path of least resistance. They go through the motions of observing and practicing rites and rituals for convenience and convention. It is driven by a desire to belong, to appear to fit in or to conform (on the surface).

Free spirits and liberal thinkers take the more difficult path. To defy convention, they do their own thing, in their own time. They flout convention and common beliefs.

The brave ones denounce the pretense of society and the hypocrisy of the righteous judgmental do-gooders. There are too many prayer-perfect, pseudo-pharisees who act holier-than-thou. The pretense is just for show. They could be nasty and shadowy within.

A simple act of kindness is like a small light that slowly illuminates the darkness. It is an antidote to dispel the toxic meanness in others.

