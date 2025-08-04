In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. underscored healthcare as a central pillar of national development, highlighting landmark reforms and programs designed to bring accessible, affordable, and equitable care to every Filipino.

A key focus of the President’s address was the mental well-being of Filipino youth. With growing concerns over bullying and depression in schools, he ordered the hiring of additional guidance counselors in public schools to ensure that students receive the psychological support they need.

The administration is also investing in early childhood development. President Marcos announced the allocation of P1 billion to establish Barangay Child Development Centers (CDCs) in 328 low-income barangays. These CDCs will serve as vital daycare hubs that monitor immunization, nutrition, and growth of children under six, while providing supplementary feeding.

“The top priorities are far-flung areas. And this is just the start,” the President said, vowing to address the lack of daycare centers.

To strengthen disease prevention and early intervention, the Department of Health (DoH) has been tasked to “fast-track its childhood immunization program” and ensure that all Filipino children are fully immunized as soon as possible. Complementing this directive is the launch of the YAKAP Caravan — short for Yaman ng Kalusugan Program Para Malayo sa Sakit. This enhanced version of PhilHealth’s Konsulta Program expands access to outpatient services, essential medicines, laboratory tests, and even cancer screening at accredited facilities.

Addressing the alarming rise in obesity rates, particularly among adults aged 20 and above, President Marcos encouraged Filipinos to embrace active lifestyles. He called on local government units (LGUs) to revitalize public parks and plazas and to organize activities such as sports competitions, fun runs, Zumba classes, and aerobics sessions.

To further promote wellness, the President called for an expansion of “Car-Free Sundays,” an initiative now practiced in several major cities including Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao. The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will also open its track and field ovals in Pasig City, Manila, and Baguio City to the public free of charge.

Improving access to urgent care was another top priority. The President reported that 53 Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services (BUCAS) centers have been established in 32 provinces. These intermediate healthcare facilities bridge the gap between rural health units and hospitals, offering services such as minor surgeries and diagnostic testing. Over a million Filipinos have already benefited from BUCAS services between March 2024 and March 2025.

Another milestone emphasized in the SONA was the enhanced PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.) benefit packages rolled out under the Marcos administration. Notably, the Z benefits package for kidney transplants was increased by more than 230%, from P600,000 to P2.1 million. In addition, the number of covered hemodialysis sessions has been raised from 90 to 156 annually, effectively covering the standard thrice-weekly dialysis regimen for a full year.

“For patients requiring dialysis, your thrice-weekly sessions and medicines are now free for the whole year. If a kidney transplant is needed, we have raised the coverage… and starting this year, PhilHealth will also cover health services and medicines after the kidney transplant,” the President said.

Other improvements to the PhilHealth Z benefits include coverage for major cardiac procedures such as heart valve replacements and post-surgical cardiac rehabilitation. PhilHealth has also raised coverage for severe dengue from P16,000 to P47,000 and for mild dengue from P10,000 to P19,500.

PhilHealth benefits for cataract surgery have significantly increased as well, from P16,000 to P80,000, expanding access to vision-restoring procedures for senior citizens and vulnerable groups. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) have also received added support, with PhilHealth now covering mobility devices like wheelchairs, walkers, and crutches, as well as rehabilitation services. The national government continues to shoulder PhilHealth premiums for all PWDs.

For cancer patients, the administration continues to implement the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF), a DoH program mandated by the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA). The government has also earmarked an additional P1.7 billion for cancer medicines not yet covered by PhilHealth. President Marcos also affirmed support for human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, which helps prevent cervical and other HPV-related cancers.

A commitment reiterated by the President is the continuation of the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) policy in DoH hospitals. Under this scheme, patients no longer need to worry about settling their hospital bills, as expenses for basic accommodation are covered in full by PhilHealth and government funds. This initiative ensures that patients and their families are not burdened by the financial complexities of healthcare access during critical times.

Through these sweeping reforms, President Marcos reaffirmed his administration’s vision of a healthier, more resilient Philippines. By addressing gaps in mental health, childhood care, disease prevention, and treatment affordability, the government is investing not only in people’s health but in the nation’s future.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP). PHAP represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.