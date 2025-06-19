By Khalid Hassan

INTERNATIONAL Domestic Workers’ Day, June 16, marked 14 years since the adoption of the International Labour Organization’s landmark Convention No. 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers. This instrument affirmed a long-overdue truth: domestic workers are workers with rights like others. They deserve the same protections, fair wages, and dignity like other professions.

The Philippines contributed historically to this achievement. It is the only country in Asia to have ratified the Convention, which triggered its entry into force. The Philippines then passed the Batas Kasambahay in 2013 and created the Department of Migrant Workers in 2021. These actions show commitment and leadership worth recognizing.

And yet, for far too many domestic workers, the promises of rights and protections remain distant. They still work long hours for low pay, with limited social protection and, often, without contracts or grievance mechanisms. The struggle for visibility and respect continues.

Domestic workers — overwhelmingly women — are the hands behind the daily routines of millions of Filipino families. They care for children, clean homes, assist the elderly, and provide emotional and physical labor that keeps households running. Overseas, they perform the same duties in foreign homes, often at great personal sacrifice — missing birthdays, graduations, and years of their own children’s lives.

The economic contribution of domestic workers is undeniable. Their earnings support families, stimulate local consumption, and sustain rural economies. Their labor allows others — especially working mothers — to enter and remain in the formal labor force. They contribute to the national economy not only through remittances but by investing in their children’s education and building stronger, more resilient communities.

Their role becomes even more critical in times of crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic workers were among the unsung frontliners — caring for the sick and elderly while risking their own health. After typhoons and earthquakes, many help families evacuate, clean up, and recover. In countries as far apart as Lebanon, Haiti, Indonesia, and the Philippines, domestic workers have played crucial but unrecognized roles in household-level disaster response and recovery.

And yet, domestic workers are rarely included in disaster preparedness plans or emergency assistance programs. Their needs are often overlooked, even though they are essential to a household’s ability to recover. This reflects a deeper societal flaw: care and domestic work are still not valued as essential.

Globally, ILO research paints a troubling picture. Many domestic workers routinely work more than 10 hours a day, often without rest days. In several countries, they are excluded from minimum wage laws and social protection schemes. Migrant domestic workers, especially women, remain vulnerable to exploitation due to restrictive immigration systems, isolation, and lack of legal support.

In the Philippines, despite having progressive laws in place, implementation gaps remain. In many regions, the minimum wage for domestic workers is still below a living wage. Labor inspections in private households are limited. Access to social protection is uneven, and grievance mechanisms are often weak or unknown to the workers who need them most.

So what can we do?

First, revise minimum wages for domestic workers and ensure the full implementation of the Batas Kasambahay. This means paid rest days, accessible complaint mechanisms, protection from abuse, and full social protection.

Second, strengthen the Philippines’ negotiating position through strong domestic regulation. Fair treatment abroad starts with fairness at home. Ethical recruitment practices and effective bilateral labor agreements are more likely when we protect our workers here first.

Third, invest in better data. Domestic work must be counted, tracked, and understood. Without reliable data, policies risk being misdirected or ineffective.

Fourth, promote a cultural shift. Domestic workers are not “helpers” — they are skilled professionals. Their labor deserves the same respect and value as any other form of work. Trade unions, employers, women’s organizations, and civil society must help drive this narrative forward.

Finally, include domestic workers in disaster preparedness and crisis response systems. They are not just vulnerable; they are essential to community resilience.

On this International Domestic Workers’ Day, the ILO Country Office for the Philippines salutes the millions of Filipino domestic workers — those working within the country and across borders. You are not invisible. You are not marginal. You are essential.

Let us honor your work not only with words, but through real protections, fair wages, and the dignity that all workers deserve.

Khalid Hassan is the director of the ILO in the Philippines.