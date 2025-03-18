MARCH holds particular importance as it marks the annual National Women’s Month of the Philippines. Under the theme “Babae sa Lahat ng Sektor, Aangat ang Bukas sa Bagong Pilipinas (Women in All Sectors, Will Lift the Future in the New Philippines),” this year’s commemoration envisions a future where all women from different sectors and backgrounds can claim equal rights, power, and opportunities.

Critical to this future is the pivotal role of indigenous women and girls in carrying forward the journey toward biodiversity conservation and in fostering inclusive peace and development.

One cannot deny that Indigenous Peoples (IPs) are significant on-site stewards of the rich biodiversity of the Philippines. There is an almost 1:1 correspondence of Key Biodiversity Areas and ancestral domains in the Philippines. This is proof that the traditional knowledge, systems, and practices of IPs that are deeply rooted in their culture and belief are, in fact, sustainable. Thus, the Indigenous Peoples, the holders of vast natural resources, are at the forefront of environmental management.

IPs, particularly women, continue to experience economic and social challenges, even with the Philippines’ adoption of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Limited access to education, health care, electricity, and financial services, as well as tenurial insecurity and lack of or limited public and private investments, persist in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) where ancestral domains are situated. Cultural and gender norms create additional barriers hindering meaningful participation, leadership, and economic opportunities for indigenous women and girls. Notably, 60% of the IPs in the Philippines reside in Mindanao, a region in rich biodiversity and immense potential for sustainable development.

To address the above-mentioned issues, a targeted intervention in Mindanao has been launched through the support of the Government of New Zealand, and with the partnership of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the Philippines.

The Indigenous Women and Girls – Leadership and Empowerment in Ancestral Domains (I-LEAD) Project aims to bolster the intergenerational socio-economic development of indigenous women and girls in Mindanao. It targets two key barriers: weak participation of indigenous women and girls in governance and management of ancestral domains, and their constrained access to education and livelihood services hindering their economic participation.

I-LEAD will focus on enhancing employment and livelihood opportunities for indigenous women and girls through investments in entrepreneurial skills and leadership training, raising awareness of the rights of indigenous women and girls, and addressing formal and informal customs that perpetuate gender-based social exclusion.

The project will operate in select ancestral domains in Regions XI and XII, and will prioritize gender and human rights perspectives.

This is a bold step forward. It is a project rooted in optimism and hope — believing in the immense potential of indigenous women and girls to become agents of change in their communities.

Ancestral domains, which are home to the Philippines’ most valuable natural resources, present an opportunity for sustainable development. Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that these resources are harnessed responsibly to benefit all members of Indigenous communities, especially women and girls, who often play a vital but underrecognized role in protecting and nurturing their environments.

To address barriers, the project will carry out interventions to ensure that IP women and girls can benefit from improved accountability and transparency of ancestral domain management and governance. It also seeks to improve livelihoods and provide increased incomes for IP women and girls and improve gender and human rights-responsive policy and institutional support for IP women and girls at national and regional levels.

UNDP Philippines has been active on this front for decades. Since 2010, in partnership with the Global Environment Facility, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the NCIP, it has worked with 17 IP communities on mapping ecosystems, documenting indigenous knowledge, and supporting 25 IP organizations in establishing community-led livelihoods. Among key recent projects is the Access and Benefit-Sharing Project, which ensures equitable sharing of benefits from using genetic resources, promoting sustainable resource use and equitable partnerships. Additionally, through the CoRe FW4A Project with the Department of Information and Communications Technology), the UNDP is bridging the digital divide in remote IP communities, improving education, disaster preparedness, and economic opportunities, particularly in Zambales and Bukidnon.

In collaboration with development partners, the UNDP will continue to accompany indigenous women and girls as they engage in meaningful participation and leadership in biodiversity conservation and governance and in the full realization of their human rights towards inclusive and sustainable peace and development.

With collaborative efforts, we are building a more equitable future where indigenous women and girls can fully realize their potential and lead the way in their communities.

Dr. Selva Ramachandran is the resident representative, UNDP Philippines. The UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change, and works with a broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries. In the Philippines, UNDP fosters human development for peace and prosperity by working with central and local governments as well as civil society and building on global best practices to strengthen capacities of women, men, and institutions to empower them to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the objectives of the Philippine Development Plan.

