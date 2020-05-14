NWRB hikes water allocation for NCR

THE National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has increased the raw water allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) starting May 14 until the end of the month.

In a text message, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo D. David, Jr. said that raw water allocation is now at 48 cubic meters per second (cms) against the previous 46 cms allocation.

Mr. David said that increase in water allocation is in response to the intense heat.

“The additional 2 CMS raw water allocation from Angat Dam is considered a special requirement due to the relatively high heat index in the month of May which results in higher water demand for consumers in Metro Manila and the adjacent provinces of Bulacan, Rizal and Cavite,” Mr. David said.

On Thursday morning, the water level of Angat Dam was at 187.75 meters, 0.24 meters lower than its Wednesday level, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The dam’s minimum operating level is 180 meters, while its normal level is 212 meters.

Angat Dam’s water level may improve as Typhoon Ambo is expected to traverse Luzon.

Mr. David said there is a chance that Ambo will augment the water level of Angat Dam by around 30-50 millimeters over 24 hours. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















