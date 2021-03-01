Nurturing the nation’s future leaders through the virtual world

Unilever’s Future Leaders’ League and Business Week go online

If 2020 taught anyone anything, it is the lesson that there is nothing in this world more constant than change and that all we can do is adapt. Students have felt this more than others, having been forced from their physical classrooms and shift to a completely new virtual learning experience online.

But things do not have to be entirely different. After all, what’s important is how such a virtual environment can engage and bring out the best in students, nurturing their best characteristics and developing them into well-adjusted, productive members of society.

And to prove that virtual experiences can both be fun and engaging, Unilever, the multinational firm behind brand names like Pond’s, Axe, and Dove, have decided to continue its Future Leaders’ League, now completely online!

Future Leaders’ League, or commonly known as FLL, offers undergraduate students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create real business impact on an actual Unilever business challenge. They will get the chance to represent the country and meet students from all over the world to exercise creativity, learn firsthand from Unilever leaders, and unleash their potential to become a future business leader.

Last February 19, 10 teams from all around the country, chosen from over a hundred applicants, competed in the Future Leaders’ League National Finals where they spent two weeks learning and preparing with a team of mentors to finetune their skills in preparation for the grand event. During that time, every finalist was introduced to everything they need from Digital Commerce to presentation skills to business acumen, all thanks to a team of highly qualified mentors.

Benjie Yap, chairman of Unilever Philippines, kicked off the National Finals with an opening remarks and an introduction of the Unilever leaders from different business functions who served as the judges. Afterwards, the 10 teams competing for the championship title for the day took the stage.

After all the teams have presented, while Unilever’s judges were deliberating the results, the participants had time to play games with the audience to test their knowledge of the event and the host brand, Pond’s. The finalists were supported by their closest friends, other FLL applicants and other Unilever employees.

To cap off the event, a surprise care package was sent for the National Finalists before the results were announced. Maia Therese Coronel, Red Nadela, and Arvin Santos of Team Pon de Manila took the stage as the National Champions, congratulated by Unilever Philippines Vice President for Beauty & Personal Care Dorothy Dee-Ching.

And though the virtual format was new to everyone involved, overall, the Future Leaders’ League was successful in providing the participants a unique and unforgettable twist. New bonds and new experiences were shared in a way that was never thought possible.

And as one event closes, another one opens. Unilever invites all penultimate students to share in another unforgettable virtual experience through Unilever Business Week, a week-long immersion into Unilever with a guaranteed two-month internship. Applications opened last February 1 at https://bit.ly/2NIwykz.

Business Week was Unilever’s student program that was executed in a virtual format last year to much success and praise from the participants. Once again, Business Week will be executed in a new-and-improved virtual format, a continuation of Unilever’s commitment that #WeAreMakers of a Better Business.

To be updated with the latest opportunities, follow the official Unilever social media pages:https://www.facebook.com/UnileverCareersPhilippines/, https://www.instagram.com/unilevercareersphl/, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/unilever/.