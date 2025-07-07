THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) posted a bid notice inviting builders to participate in the P349.20-million upgrade of Sorsogon’s Bacon Airport.

In a bid notice released on Monday, the DoTr said interested bidders must have completed a similar project to the rehabilitation of Bacon Airport, also known as Sorsogon Community Airport.

The bid deadline is July 28, it said.

Bacon Airport mainly serves general aviation, which includes private aircraft, flight schools and farm aircraft.

The DoTr is also working on airport projects in Tuguegarao, Cagayan; Loakan, Baguio; Daet, Camarines Norte; Cauayan, Isabela; and Vigan and Candon airports, both in Ilocos Sur.

Also set for upgrade are airports in Catbalogan and Calbayog, Samar; Dumaguete City; Kabankalan, Negros Occidental; Zamboanga City; Mati, Davao Oriental; M’lang, Cotabato; Jolo, Siargao, and Tandag, the DoTr said.

In May, the DoTr said it is hoping to privatize at least 15 airports by 2026 in a bid to make regional airports more economically viable.

Airports being considered for Public-Private Partnerships are Iloilo International Airport; Davao International Airport; Laoag International Airport; Bicol International Airport; Bacolod-Silay International Airport; General Santos International Airport, as well as airports in Siargao, Dumaguete and Busuanga in Coron, Palawan.

The DoTr said last year that it is studying the possibility of bundling smaller airports under a single contract to make them more attractive to private companies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose