THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Monday launched the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark to ensure the reliability of online transactions.

An offshoot of the Internet Transactions Act of 2023, the trustmark is a digital badge that will be issued to online businesses “that comply with fair e-commerce practices.”

“Through the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark, we are empowering consumers to shop with greater confidence while encouraging businesses to follow established standards and uphold responsible online practices,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said in a statement.

She added that the initiative follows a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. “to protect consumers from deceptive and unfair trade practices.”

According to the DTI, the trustmark will help consumers distinguish which online merchants are legitimate.

“…It assures them that they are transacting with a business that follows fair, transparent, and safe online practices,” it said.

“It also gives certified businesses a competitive advantage in a marketplace where reputation matters,” it added.

The trustmark will be prominently displayed on websites, seller profiles, and product pages, and can also be displayed at the holder’s registered place of business if they have physical stores. — Justine Irish D. Tabile