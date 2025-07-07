For years, many Filipino farmers have been unable to break the cycle of debt and dependency that often accompanies farming. But through SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) Farming Program, the beneficiaries are now finding ways to generate a reliable income from agriculture.

Among those whose lives have changed is Connie Flores, a mother of six and a 2023 graduate of the KSK’s urban gardening program. Although she had no formal background in agriculture, Connie adapted to the lifestyle of her husband’s family, who primarily grew vegetables for their own use.

“Mahirap po ang magsaka. Dahil wala po kaming puhunan noon, lagi kaming umuutang. Kaya kapag umani, ipangbabayad lang po ulit namin,” she recalled.

After joining the KSK program, she realized that vegetable farming could be a viable livelihood. She began practicing integrated farming, growing vegetables in their backyard and beside the family’s rice fields, maximizing land use and generating additional income. With guidance from KSK, she learned to grow high-value crops such as sponge gourd (patola), okra, and string beans, which are Filipino household staples and command reasonable prices.

“Kung hindi dahil sa KSK, hindi ko matututunang magtanim at magbenta ng iba’t ibang gulay. Dito ko napatunayan na kaya ko palang kumita at tumayo sa sarili kong paa. Pinalitan ko na ang dating mentalidad na pangkaraniwang housewife lang ako, may kakayahan din akong kumita para sa pamilya,” Connie shared. KSK also aims to equip farmers like Connie with market access. After completing the training, graduates are given the opportunity to join the SM Weekend Market, where they can sell their harvest directly to consumers.

For Maricel Badua, KSK turned her life around. A mother of four and former barangay health worker, with no prior farming experience, Maricel joined the program in 2023.

“Marami na po akong natutunan na ina-apply ko na po ngayon sa aking araw-araw na pamumuhay,” she said. From a small backyard garden, she was able to harvest enough produce to begin selling at SM City Urdaneta Weekend Market, similar to Connie.

“Binigyan po kami ng SM ng pagkakataon na magtinda sa harapan mismo ng SM City Urdaneta. Ang laki ng naitulong sa aking buhay at sa aking pamilya,” she said. “Sa unang sabak ko po sa pagtitinda doon, hindi ko po akalain na ganoon karami ang bibili — na mababawi ko po ang puhunan ko at magkakaroon din po ng tubo,” she said.

Applying her KSK knowledge of careful budgeting and reinvesting earnings, Maricel increased her income. From a combined household income of P4,000 per month, she now earns around P15,000 every weekend. She and her husband, a tricycle driver, now run the stall together.

“Matagal ko na rin pong pangarap maging negosyante. Sa tulong ng SM Foundation, ito po ay natupad,” she smiled.

Now that she is able to finance her children’s education, she can enjoy simple joys with her family, such as occasionally dining out.

“Mas natututukan ko na po ‘yung pamilya ko. Nabibili ko na po ‘yung mga gusto kong bilhin para sa mga anak ko. May naitatabi na rin po ako. Nakakakain na po kami sa labas, noon hindi po. Dati, hindi po ako nakakabayad sa school, ngayon nakakabayad na ako. Nakakabili na rin po ako ng bigas bigas, hindi ko na ito inuutang,” she said, wiping away tears.

Now, Maricel is working toward bigger goals. She dreams of opening another stall in a new location and, ultimately, own a house and lot: “Ngayon, hindi na po imposible ang mga pangarap ko, unti-unti ko na po silang natutupad.”

As more KSK graduates like Connie and Maricel continue to turn agriculture into a viable livelihood, the SM Foundation advances Henry Sy, Sr.’s vision that farming can empower lives.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.