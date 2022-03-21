The new Lexus RX boasts of style and safety, further enhancing the luxury driving experience that it offers and is known for.

The new Lexus RX’s features are a testament to Lexus’ ongoing commitment to upholding the vehicle’s status as a pioneer of the luxury SUV segment. RX has been refined from inside out and from the front to rear, including a new lighting technology geared towards a safer driving experience.

At the front of Lexus RX are the all-new headlamp, fog lights, grilles, and wheel arch moldings, while updated lighting and bumper are at its back.

Inside the Lexus RX are two USB charging ports, a mobile phone holder, Remote Touch Interface, and an available 12.3-inch EMV (Electro Multi Vision) touch display closer positioned to users and can now be utilized by the front passengers. In the rear, the vehicle’s third-row seats now feature two different seating positions. In addition to the traditional seating position, more leg space can now be occupied when needed.

Lexus RX’s driving character is also updated, embracing the brand’s exhilarating performance following the path of LC and LS flagship coupe and sedan. Engineers intensively examined the vehicle, enhancing the rigidity of the body and suspension system and adding in new shock absorbers and brake control system. Such upgrades provided excellent handling feel and precision that enables users to accurately trace their desired driving lines, thereby furthering their motoring experience.

Intelligent High Beams

Lexus equipped the new RX’s AHS (Adaptive High-beam System) with the world’s first BladeScan technology.

Understanding that many of the accidents between vehicles and pedestrians happen at night, this newly available high-beam system enhances the driver’s field of view. It gives them excellent visibility even in dark situations and a wider illumination area compared to conventional array-type lighting, with smooth and fine light distribution control.

BladeScan operates by rotating a mirror inside the AHS unit that enables the illumination area to expand further to cover the maximum field of view with minimal glare for drivers in front.

Such technology also activates automatically, being supported by a control unit inside the lamp that examines the surrounding through a front-facing camera, including vehicles ahead and ambient brightness, as well as processing vehicle speed and yaw-rate information to enable/disable and adjust the LEDs’ brightness to deliver optimum illumination.

As BladeScan augments the driver’s field of view, it also supports in identifying roadside pedestrians that happen to be crossing further ahead. Such technology, along with the award-winning Lexus Safety System+, supports the brand’s mission of ensuring the safest driving experience possible for the people inside and outside the vehicle in almost every type of road and environmental conditions.

Revised grille

Since its launch as an all-new model in 2016, the new Lexus RX sports a distinctive front fascia that gives its visual identity. Non-F-Sport RX models have their grille revised.

Amplifying its visual strength and distinctiveness, Lexus RX underwent minor changes to the shape of its spindle-shaped grille and was designed with a slightly raised bottom border to visually match the body sides.

The non-F-Sport RX is also no longer characterized by straight horizontal lines. It now wears an “L”-shaped block mesh that suggested the unity of the Lexus’ SUV lineup while serving more depth and character to the grille.

The new design also shows differing upper and lower sections. The mesh flow changes as it radiates outward from the central badge, creating a look with a sense of motion.

Being the face of vehicles, Lexus knows that front fascia transformation is significant. The revised grille highlights and adds more to RX’s luxurious design and experience.

The new Lexus RX comes in four different variants: RX 350 for P4,498,000; RX 350L for P4,978,000; RX 350 F-Sport for P5,158,000; and RX 450h for P5,398,000.

