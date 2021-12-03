Various companies chaired by business leader Manuel V. Pangilinan provided PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) connectivity and communications support to ensure seamless operations during the government’s pilot Bayanihan, Bakunahan National Vaccination Days (NVD). The massive inoculation drive of the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) and National Vaccines Operation Center (NVOC) from November 29 to December 1, 2021 also coincided with the MVP Group’s pilot COVID-19 booster vaccination for qualified non-medical employees and their dependents.

MVP Group’s donations for the NVD were facilitated on behalf of Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat) by the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, where Pangilinan sits as co-chair. “Seeing several communities easing back to normalcy is largely attributable to the success of vaccination efforts. We are committed to continuously work together for safe and equitable vaccinations,” Pangilinan said.

Php 1.5 million worth of electronic load from Smart was jointly funded by PLDT-Smart Foundation, Metro Pacific Investments Corp., and One Meralco Foundation for the NVD, which targeted 34,000 encoders around 11,000 vaccination sites nationwide.

Furthermore, PLDT and Smart boosted network coverage in key NVD vaccination sites to help prevent delays in data transmission.

To culminate the NVD, the MVP Group Vaccine Force also kicked off COVID-19 booster vaccinations for qualified employees and dependents on December 1 at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Manila. This followed recent booster inoculation of Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc. frontliners, who were among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines at the first quarter of 2021, as well as pediatric vaccinations for 12 to 17 year-old dependents of MVP Group’s over 66,000-strong workforce.

1 of 2

More groupwide sites will administer company-procured Moderna booster vaccines under the MVP Group’s #WeGotYourVac COVID-19 nationwide immunization program until the end of the year, leading to more booster vaccinations within the first quarter of 2022. Selected dates are targeted to coincide with Phase 2 of the government’s NVD slated on December 15 to 17, 2021.

NTF and NVOC targeted to inoculate 9 million people for its pilot NVD run. The next three-day inoculation drive aims to achieve the goal of completely inoculating 54 million Filipinos by yearend.

“I believe the rollout of safe and effective vaccines has been vital to getting to where we are now, ready to hopefully celebrate a much happier Christmas season with family, friends, and colleagues,” Pangilinan said.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.