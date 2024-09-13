I’m a fresh college graduate. I’ve sent my resume to more than 50 employers, with some of them asking for unfamiliar requirements. For example, three employers told me I was qualified for a “technical job” subject to my passing a one-month training program costing $200. Is this a legitimate deal? — Long Mile

When in doubt, then don’t. The phrase is “extreme caution,” especially when you’re required to pay for something, no matter how little, in exchange for “employment.” As a fresh college graduate, you should be aware that scams and illegal recruitment come in many guises that target almost everyone, not only those seeking jobs overseas.

Direct your attention to major employers who may have a difficult hiring process, which is worth going through for the experience alone. If you seek a job at a large institution, prepare to be rejected, but learn from that experience, especially hiring processes like job interviews and IQ tests. Constant practice is important until you hit it big.

While some people may advise you to focus on small organizations to improve your chances, getting hired by a big company can boost your morale and can have beneficial effects in the long term.

Take it from me. The moment I graduated from college, I hand-carried my resume to more than 150 big corporations along Ayala Avenue in Makati. In one building, I delivered an average of 10 resumes, the attractiveness of which I judged from the size of their advertisements in the yellow pages.

I was not discouraged because I wanted to learn every organization’s process to help me understand things that were not taught in school.

RED FLAGS

Fifty years later and counting, I discovered many immoral or illegal practices that tipped me off that I was dealing with a bad organization. Some of their practices include the following, which are still used today:

One, requiring applicants to sell insurance policies. These include health maintenance or funeral businesses. These organizations often claim to be engaged in the sale of such products and boast of being affiliated with legitimate companies.

Two, giving evasive answers to questions about how they are regulated. This happens all the time in lending companies. Try asking for a copy of their registration papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and you’ll be met by a cold stare if not a rebuff.

Three, no social media presence or website. If ever, their website contains very little information about their organization and their officers. It is rare to find the names of the management team on LinkedIn.

Four, a small office in a decrepit building. When you’re ready to pay for their “services” in cash, they propose to meet you in a fast-food restaurant or any public place, giving the excuse that they’re out doing fieldwork.

Five, asking for cash payment for seminars fee or medical checkups. The amount can be small enough that you aren’t unduly troubled by it. They may issue a temporary receipt with no indication of registration with the tax authorities.

Six, generic e-mail addresses like Gmail or Yahoo. Company e-mail addresses are a sign that you’re dealing with a legitimate organization. They might say that their office e-mail is undergoing a technical overhaul or has limited capacity.

Seven, poor written or verbal English. This alone is a big giveaway that you’re dealing with people with an unprofessional background.

Eight, eagerness to hire right away. This could come up even after an interview as short as 20 minutes.

Nine, reluctance to meet in person. This applies to hiring via social media, with the interviewer rejecting meeting in person, claiming they’re busy.

CRITICAL MINDSET

The above list is incomplete. It’s best to have a critical mindset, which makes you resistant to manipulation. Better to be paranoid than be a victim. But act professionally even in the face of red flags.

In conclusion, be aware of the red flags, even those that are barely visible. Watch for body language, even the manner when they answer the phone. Talk to their staff and observe whether they act differently from people employed by major corporations.

That’s the main reason why you should prioritize applying for major employers, which take care to highlight their professional standards when dealing with job applicants.

