MORE companies in the Philippines are investing in equipping their employees with digital skills for the modern workplace, according to professional networking platform LinkedIn.

In a report on Southeast Asia, LinkedIn said companies are prioritizing learning and development to boost employee retention.

“An overwhelming majority (94%) of organizations in the region are concerned about employee retention, and 6 in 10 are providing learning opportunities to improve employee retention,” it said.

The platform said firms value soft skills and seek to help employees navigate complex work situations and boost overall productivity.

Investing in learning and development can also help develop digital literacy, entrepreneurship and innovation among firms in the Philippines, LinkedIn said.

Customer service orientation topped its list of in-demand skills in the Philippines, followed by management and communication skills.

Other sought-after skills listed include sales, critical thinking, project management, leadership, English, research and marketing.

The platform said hard skills such as research and marketing can help workers stand out and thrive in changing work environments.

LinkedIn is offering free courses on these skills on its website until March 15.

The Philippine unemployment rate eased to a three-year low of 5.4% in 2022, which is the lowest since the 5.1% posted in 2019, or before the coronavirus pandemic.

Job quality was also at a three-year low as underemployment, a measure of workers who are seeking more work, stood at 14.2%, against the 14% recorded in 2019.

“Amidst an uncertain economic climate, more companies in Southeast Asia (SEA), including in the Philippines, are investing in learning and development to stay agile and ensure their workforce is ready to optimize opportunities,” it said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez