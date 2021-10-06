KMC Solutions, the country’s largest flexible workspace and staff leasing provider in the Philippines, recently unveiled its newest serviced office location at the Armstrong Corporate Center in Salcedo Village, Makati. The fully dedicated flexible workspace building signals a first in the office real estate industry, with eight whole serviced floors, a ground floor café, and 7,400 sq. m. of leasable space committed to serving the clients and tenants of KMC. In celebration of this premiere, KMC held a small and intimate launch event for its community at the Armstrong Corporate Center itself. It relaunched its hit musical event, KMC Sunset Sessions (formerly KMC After Hours) — a showcase of select up-and-coming local musicians, as well as hosted an online press conference that were both livestreamed to its social media pages last Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

As the community’s health and safety continue to be a top priority, KMC ensured that the event still adhered to strict COVID protocols — only accepted invited guests who have been vaccinated, along with available antigen swab testing being accessible onsite.

As KMC adapted a hybrid format for its latest launch event, the round of KMC Sunset Sessions featured an exclusive musical performance by Bea Lorenzo, a Manila-based music artist exploring new and stylistic approaches on R&B/Soul. While the physical event was held in its latest Makati location with a small, limited audience and guest list, the online press conference and the musical performances were livestreamed and were easily and safely accessible to a wider audience at home.

Armstrong’s Design for Success

Identifying this new demand for scalable short-term and optimal work environments amid the workforce’s struggles of working in distraction-filled environments at home, KMC has continued to move forward in providing more options for workers’ ever-changing needs during this time.

Built together with SDW Realty & Development as the building contractor, Tracy Ignacio, the Chief Operating Officer of KMC Solutions, says these are one of the things that are able to set their newest serviced office building apart, “We will be able to define the whole building culture (and processes) given that we’re the sole tenant. This was designed by our homegrown designers ­— from ground to penthouse and it is the first time we’ve partnered with SDW as our general contractor who fitted out the space.”

Traditionally, flexible workspaces enter an agreement with a building’s management to get permission to operate and occupy certain levels on their premises. This makes it ideal for office workers and business owners who are looking into alternative options for office space but still desire to be in prestigious, secure, and credible business addresses.

With KMC’s Armstrong building, however, it is a first in the office real estate scene for flexible workspace operators to put up an entire building of their own. The Armstrong Corporate Center has 14 levels in total with over 7, 400 sq. m. of leasable space and over 900 sq. m. per floor level. This makes it the largest serviced office facility at present in the Philippines, with its flexible workspaces occupying eight floors of the building. Aside from offering the usual range of serviced office solutions — which includes coworking space, private offices and customized built-to-suit — what sets KMC Armstrong apart from the past office spaces KMC has opened around the metro is the increased scalability of its workspaces.

The Future of Work

With more and more businesses looking to transition their workforce operations to a hybrid work setup, flexible workspaces such as the one in Armstrong Corporate Center provide the perfect venue for companies to safely do this transition. Although the return to the workplace has been gradual and steady, interest in both commercial and residential property has increased once again. Industrial and high traffic zones are showing early signs of the Philippines’ real estate recovery and despite most of business’ move out of the traditional office space, there has been reinvigorated interest in serviced offices as swing spaces, scaled down options, or second workplaces for companies that want to de-densify their headquarters.

The new demand for hybrid workspaces has been proven with numerous businesses and clients having already moved into the Armstrong building’s office spaces. Companies like Asia Premier One Source, Inc., Zuellig Pharma Asia Pacific, and Unifin, Inc. have recently moved their onsite operations to serviced offices of their own and are now operating in the newly launched building.

KMC Solutions has over a decade of experience in delivering forward-thinking office spaces and high-performing teams to 400+ global brands and local businesses across multiple industries in the Philippines. With 55+ flexible workspaces in over 20+ locations around Metro Manila, Cebu, Clark and Iloilo, its expansive geographical footprint enables its clients to work in the most efficient, effective, and safest way possible. As the country’s largest flexible workspace and staff leasing provider, it is uniquely positioned to provide clients with the “who” and “where” they need to establish or grow their business in the Philippines.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.