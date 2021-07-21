Healthcare spending in the Philippines could continue to rise as the country battles the pandemic. To ensure that there are funds to help shoulder health-related expenses and augment lost income due to hospitalization, Insular Life (InLife) came up with Variable Unit-Linked (VUL) Health Packages.

InLife’s VUL Health Packages are life insurance products with an investment component that should provide funds in case of sickness and hospitalization.

“Many Filipinos are trying to survive this pandemic. Many have to brave the streets and public transportation to go to work and provide for the family, even if they have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Their immune systems may be compromised. For all of us, as we age and depending on our lifestyle, we become prone to health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, among others. It is important that we prevent these from happening by taking care of our health. But in instances where sickness becomes unavoidable, it is best to be ready. This is what InLife’s Variable Unit-Linked (VUL) health packages are for,” said Gae L. Martinez, InLife’s Chief Marketing Officer said.

InLife’s VUL health packages are composed of two plans: Wealth Secure Health with premiums that start at P30,000 per year, and Wealth Assure Health with premiums that start at P80,000 per year. Both plans are life insurance products with investment component and have the dread disease, and hospitalization riders as supplementary contracts. The dread disease rider provides lump sum cash of up to a maximum of P10 million upon the diagnosis of any of the 59 covered illnesses. Meanwhile, the hospitalization rider gives daily allowance up to a maximum of P2,500 per day to replace lost income during the insured’s hospital stay.

InLife’s VUL health packages cover the insured until age 99 and give death benefits equal to the sum insured plus the fund value. They may be availed of by Filipinos aged 20 to 60 years old. As these are life insurance plans with an investment component, funds may be invested in the following: money market, fixed income, balanced, and equity-laced funds.

For inquiries on InLife’s VUL health packages, please visit http://www.insularlife.com.ph/wshealth, https://www.insularlife.com.ph/wahealth, or email e-mail inquiry@insular.com.ph to get in touch with an InLife Financial Advisor.