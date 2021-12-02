Here’s how you can experience the ultimate comfort and convenience only a Westin home can provide.

If you’re on the lookout for a home that houses all the best things in life – and we mean best in the form of high-end home features, accessibility, convenience, and wellness-centered amenities, we got you! You can find all these in one place at The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place.

There are two ways on how you can see and experience what this upscale development has in store for you. If you wish to view this luxurious home that you can soon live in while at the comforts of your home, a virtual showroom is made available for you. But if you want to see for yourself the Westin brand of living and find out the world-renowned luxurious lifestyle services it offers, an actual show unit is the perfect route to go.

A Tour Inside a Westin Home

The Show Floor of The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place features a one-bedroom show suite. This houses all the premium deliverables that future residents will get to enjoy once they move into their new home.

One of the signature home features you’ll find inside this deluxe unit is the Westin Heavenly® Bed, complete with a soft mattress and pillows for a comfortable and restful sleep every single night.

In the kitchen area, you’ll get to see the branded home appliances that will help you craft delicious meals for yourself and your loved ones. A cooktop, ref, and range hood from world-famous luxury brand Gaggenau are what you can find inside every Westin unit, complemented by equally-classy kitchen cabinets made by premium global brand Leicht to complete the modern and high-class kitchen that you deserve.

Going to the toilet and bath area, you can be assured of a refreshing bath every day with Westin’s Heavenly Bath™ experience, made possible by Hansgrohe’s premier shower fittings plus the signature Heavenly Bath™ Set in the form of plush robes and soft towels. It also comes with a toilet and sink from another luxury name in the toilet and bath industry – Duravit, all to complete the branded way of living inside your Westin unit.

1 of 2

Your Luxurious City Home

Apart from all these exclusive home deliverables, The Residences at The Westin Manila Sonata Place offers ultimate convenience with close proximity to essential establishments such as commercial centers, corporate headquarters, hospitals, medical centers, schools, hotels, and government offices. So there’s no need to worry about traveling too far to get to where you need to be!

The property also offers top-notch leisure and wellness amenities that residents can exclusively use when they need to. Housed inside The Haven, a four-floor amenity zone where you can find the fitness center, move studio, and indoor lap pool, among others. Also found here is the Golf Simulation Room, where residents can enjoy a round or two. In addition, kids, both by age and heart, can spend time having fun at the Playhouse, Game Room, and the Private Theater, where they can safely enjoy and bond without leaving the development or traveling too far.

With all these and more, you can be assured of only the best when you choose to live in a Westin home. To set a private tour of this show suite, simply connect with an RLC Residences Property Specialist through this link. Learn more about the luxurious life that awaits you by visiting www.rlcresidences.com or by following RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.