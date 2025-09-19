Philippines 2nd Worst in Region for Crisis Preparedness

The Philippines placed 36th out of 191 countries, with a risk score of 5.2 out of 10 — still classiﬁed as “high” risk, in the mid-2025 INFORM Risk Index by the European Commission’s Disaster Risk Management Knowledge Center. The index evaluates threats across three dimensions: hazards & exposure, vulnerability, and lack of coping capacity. Among East and Southeast Asian nations, the Philippines ranked second-worst, highlighting persistent challenges in disaster preparedness and resilience.