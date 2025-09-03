Manila ranks 23rd out of 50 in Global Fragility Ranking

Manila placed 23rd out of 50 cities with a score of 6.8 points (out of possible 10) in the Global Fragility Ranking by Global Institute for National Capability (GINC). The report scores and ranks a city’s fragility based on ﬁve core domains: security and conflict vulnerability, governance and political stability, economic stability, social fragility, and environmental and climate vulnerability. Based on the report, the Philippine capital’s fragility was due to massive urban growth outpacing infrastructure, rising inequality, and climate risks such as ﬂooding and heatwaves.