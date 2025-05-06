WTO: How the Philippines’ commercial services trade compares with its peers in the region

The Philippines’ commercial services export value amounted to $52 billion in 2024, accounting for 0.7% of the world total, based on the latest edition of the Global Trade Outlook and Statistics by the World Trade Organization (WTO). This placed the country 22nd among 30 leading countries and territories. Meanwhile, the country’s imports of such services reached $37 billion, representing 0.6% global share. It ranked 25th among 30 leading countries and territories.