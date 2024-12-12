Home Infographics Philippines 62nd in Public Administration Index
Philippines 62nd in Public Administration Index
The Philippines ranked 62nd out of 120 countries in the Blavatnik Index of Public Administration published by the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. The index covers 120 countries and their public administrations across four domains: strategy and leadership, public policy, national delivery, and people and processes. The country was tied with Argentina, Kenya, Panama, and Vietnam.