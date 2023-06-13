Home Infographics Big Byte Index: Philippines’ monthly internet cost 66th cheapest in the world
The Philippines placed 66th out of 165 countries in World Data Lab’s inaugural Big Byte Index after scoring 45.8 out of 100. This means that the country’s internet price at $11.7 a month is just nearly half of the United States’ monthly internet price of $25.5. The Philippines had the seventh cheapest internet price compared with its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region.