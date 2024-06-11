Home Infographics Philippines improves in business complexity
The Philippines’ business environment improved* three notches to 34th place out of 79 jurisdictions in the 2024 Global Business Complexity Index from Amsterdam-based TMF Group. The index ranks jurisdictions based on the complexity of their business environments (lower ranking is better) using three areas of business operation: accounting and tax, global entity management, and payroll and human resources.