Philippines keeps 99th place in FM Global Resilience Index 2023

The Philippines remained at the 99th place out of 130 countries with an overall score of 36.8 (out of a possible 100) in the 2023 edition of the FM Global Resilience Index by commercial property insurance company FM Global. The index ranks 130 countries’ business environments based on economic, risk quality, and supply chain data from a variety of sources. The Philippines was the third-least resilient compared with its Southeast Asian peers after Cambodia and Laos.