Manila debuts at 74th out of 94 financial centers in Global Green Finance Index

Manila made its debut in the 12th edition of the Global Green Finance Index (GGFI) by Long Finance, ranking 74th out of 94 financial centers. However, with an overall rating of 536, the Philippine capital lags compared with its peers in the region. The index measures perceptions of the quality and depth of green ﬁnancial products across the world’s ﬁnancial centers and charts the progress of ﬁnancial centers towards a ﬁnancial system that delivers sustainable development and values people and the planet as much as proﬁt.