Philippines lags in 2023 Asia-Pacific AI readiness ranking
The Philippines’ overall artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) readiness score worsened to 35.7 (out of 100), lagging behind its peers in the 2023 Asia-Paciﬁc AI Readiness Index by customer relationship management platform company Salesforce. The index measures different components of AI framework and ecosystems intending to help Asia-Paciﬁc economies assess businesses’ and governments’ readiness to adopt, deploy, and integrate AI.