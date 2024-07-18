Philippines lands 31st in AI responsibility index

The Philippines ranked 31st out of 138 countries after scoring 35.46 out of 100 in the inaugural Global Index on Responsible AI (GIRAI) by the Global Center on AI Governance. This was better than the Asia and Oceania average of 19.80. The country placed fourth highest in the East and Southeast Asian region. The index assessed countries based on performance towards responsible artificial intelligence (AI) — the design, development, deployment, and governance of AI in a way that protects human rights and upholds AI ethics.