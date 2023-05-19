Internet Poverty Index: Nearly 17% of Filipinos are ‘internet poor’

The Philippines ranked 59th out of 166 countries in terms of the “internet poor” as a share of the population, according to the 2023 Internet Poverty Index by Austria-based data enterprise World Data Lab. This translated to over 18 million Filipinos or 16.6% of the total population who cannot afford a 1-GB-per-month internet package, the third-highest in the region. The Philippines ranked 16th in the world with the largest number of internet poor.