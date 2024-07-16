Philippines lags in life-work balance study

The Philippines placed 59th out of 60 countries in the 2024 Global Life-Work Balance Index by global human resource platform Remote. The country garnered an index score of 27.46 out 100, the lowest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. The index analyzes countries based on their workplace factors that assess their life-work balance for employees. Remote deﬁnes life-work balance as the rewarding of results compared with time spent at desk, facilitating time off for employees to recharge, and supporting parental life-work balance through fair leave policies.