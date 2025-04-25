Manila lags in Global Green Finance Index

The Philippine capital went down six spots to 87th out of 95 ﬁnancial centers in the 15th edition of The Global Green Finance Index (GGFI) published by Z/Yen Group and Long Finance. The index assesses the quality and depth of green ﬁnancial products of ﬁnancial centers and tracks their progress towards green and responsible ﬁnance. Manila was the lowest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region with an overall rating of 508.