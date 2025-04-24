Home Infographics Philippines ranks 122nd in economic crime list
The Philippines ranked 122nd out of 177 countries in the inaugural Secretariat Economic Crime Index (SECI) by the advisory firm Secretariat. On a scale of 0 (minimal risk) t0 4 (maximum risk), the country scored 2.51 and classified as “reactive reformer.” The SECI is a composite index that integrates three crucial dimension of economic crime: organized crime, corruption, and money laundering.