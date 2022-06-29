Philippines one of the top 10 worst countries for workers for sixth straight year

The Philippines remained as one of the countries to have the worst violations of workers’ rights in the 2022 Global Rights Index by the International Trade Union Confederation. The ninth edition of the index documented and analyzed 148 countries according to 97 indicators derived from the International Labor Organization’s conventions and jurisprudence. The countries were rated from 1 to 5+ on the degree of respect for workers’ rights. With a rating of 5 or “no guarantee of rights,” this marked the sixth straight year that the Philippines was included in the top 10 worst countries for workers.