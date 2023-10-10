Home Infographics Philippines slips to 48th and 35th in 50-country leading exporters and importers...
Philippines slips to 48th and 35th in 50-country leading exporters and importers list
The Philippines dropped two places to rank 48th out of 50, with a total value of $79 billion, in the leading exporters in world merchandise trade in 2022, latest data from the World Trade Statistical Review (WTSR) 2023 by the World Trade Organization (WTO) showed. Meanwhile, by imports, the country slipped one place to 35th with a total value of $144 billion. The Philippines also lagged among its peers in the region.