Knight Frank: Manila had 4th cheapest prime office occupancy cost in Asia-Pacific in Q1

The Philippine capital ranked 19th out of 80 markets in the Global Occupier Market Dashboard by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank in the ﬁrst quarter. The report compared the occupancy costs* for ofﬁce space across the world’s leading real estate markets. Manila’s occupancy costs for ofﬁce space amounted to $33.39 per square foot (sq. ft.) a year, making it the fourth-most affordable ofﬁce space among 22 Asia-Paciﬁc markets.