Philippines places 51st in Impunity Index

The Philippines ranked 51st out of 163 countries in the Atlas of Impunity or the “Impunity Index,” which measures the abuse of power by governing bodies, by the political risk analysis and consulting firm Eurasia Group. The country got an overall score of 2.83 out of 5 (where 5 is the greatest level of exhibiting impunity). Across the five dimensions of the index, the Philippines ranked highest on the abuse of human rights at 20th place with a score of 3.28.