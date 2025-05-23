Get up to P170,000 of discounts on Toyota vehicles from May 23 to 25

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is giving people more reasons to join in the fun at Race Weekend 2 of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup this weekend at Villar City, south of Manila. From May 23 to 25, customers can get event-exclusive deals on their favorite Toyota vehicles.

Customers who will attend the event and reserve a unit onsite can get a walk-in discount of up to P10,000 and a reservation discount of up to P30,000. The reserved unit must be released between May 23 to June 15, 2025 for the discounts to apply.

If the reserved unit is released between the abovementioned releasing period, the customer will also be eligible for a raffle coupon, where the customer can win P100,000 in cash!

The exclusive promos are also available to customers who will visit any Toyota dealership from May 23 to 25. During the promo period, dealership customers will get a P10,000 reservation discount when they reserve a Toyota vehicle and receive it between May 23 to June 15, 2025.

Onsite customers who trade in their vehicles during the event and purchase a new vehicle can also get an additional discount of up to P30,000, while dealership customers get P10,000. The trade-in discount can be used when purchasing a new vehicle during the promo period.

Dealership customers will also get to enjoy the TGR Philippine Cup races, which will be livestreamed in the showrooms.

Below are the participating Toyota models for the event-exclusive promo:

Vios

Tamaraw

Hilux

Yaris Cross

Corolla Cross

Fortuner

Raize

Wigo

Corolla Altis

Rush

Camry

Zenix

Promo runs from May 23 to 25, 2025 only. Check out the full mechanics, offers, and participating models here: https://www.toyota.com.ph/promos/toyotadrivefest

The TGR Philippine Cup is open to all. Attendees can get their event pass at https://www.tgrphcup.com/. Admission is free.

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and is brought to you by Official Fuel & Lubricants Partner Petron and Official Tire Partner GT Radial, in cooperation with Official Venue Partners Villar City and Brittany.

This event is also supported by Official Timekeeper Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, Tuason Racing, AVT, 3M, Denso, ROTA, PIAA, Autoplus, OMP, Bebang Halo-Halo, AutoQuix, and Kinto One.

For more information on the TGR Philippine Cup and other TGR events, visit https://toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines and follow TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

Follow TMP’s official pages—ToyotaMotorPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH for updates.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.